Clifford G. Fowler, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford G. Fowler of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following an extended illness. He was 72.

Clifford was born on March 14, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, a son to George W. & Dorothy (Stock) Fowler.

He was a 1966 graduate of David Anderson High School, Lisbon, Ohio and had worked as a self-employed truck driver for 44 years before he decided to step out of his rig for the last time.

Cliff was a Life Member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, going to flea markets and yard sales, attending tractor pulls, and watching NHRA Drag Racing. He was proud to have raced at the Quaker City Drag Strip in Salem.

Survivors include: his wife, Sheryl (Williard) Fowler, whom he married May 15, 1998; his sons, Matt (Lorie) Fowler, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Jeff (Melissa) Fowler, of Newton Falls, Ohio; his daughters, Lynnette (Mark) Hart, of Cortland, Ohio, and Lauri (Alan) Torreance, of Kinsman, Ohio; his grandchildren, Tiffany (Trevor) Titch, Desarae (Brandon) Kalas, Tony Williams, Katara Hart, Patrick Fowler, Sgt. Anga Fowler, Shelby Fowler, Kylee Fowler, Maddie Fowler, Donavyn Fowler, Ariel Pirt, and Kyle Pirt; his great-grandson, Alexx Miller and his siblings, Harry Fowler (Pat Magoon), of Syracuse, New York, and Patty Smith, of Lisbon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Township Fire Department, 774 State Route 7, NE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403, in honor on their exceptional care during Cliff’s illness.

