Claude Pate, Jr., Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Claude Pate, Jr. of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, obtained his sunset on Thursday, August 5, 2021, while a patient of Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following an extended illness. He was 81.

Mr. Pate’s sunrise was January 27, 1940, in Thomaston, Georgia, a son to Claude and Katherine (Thomas) Pate, Sr.

He worked as a foreman out of the Labor Union Hall #125, Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition, Claude was a founding member of Temple of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Christ, Sharon and was a lifelong member of the North American Fishing Club.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling at Ten Pin Alley, fishing and photography. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He also loved to BBQ and was known for his award winning BBQ sauce.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah (Simmons) Pate, whom he married November 27, 1999; his children, Jerome (Sonia) Powell of Charlotte, North Carolina, Madison (Michelle) Williams of Newark, Delaware, Wilbert (Teressa) Hadden of Waco, Texas, Bishop Melvin T. (Daphanny) Baker of Sharon, Evelyn Dennis of Rochester, New York, Veranda (David) Willingham of Westerville, Ohio, Tina Marie Dunn of Warren, Ohio, Wanda (Andre) Peterson of Blacklick, Ohio and Christine Baker, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his 36 grandchildren; his 31 great-grandchildren; his stepbrother, Eddie Thomas, Jr. of Rochester and his extended family too.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepfather, Eddie Thomas, Sr.; wife, Betty (Williams) Pate; son, Seth Williams; granddaughter, Demetria Williams; brother, James Pate and sister, Marie Greene.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, Pennsylvania, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest in America’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Temple of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 170 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claude Pate, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.