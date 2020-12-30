Clark M. Robertson, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clark M. Robertson, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 28, 2020, following a sudden illness. He was 80.

Clark was born May 7, 1940 in Marlington, West Virginia, a son to Thelbert Houdyshell and Bertha (Bergess) Houdyshell-Robertson.

He worked as a Plant Manager for Howell Industries, Masury, for 25 years before he retired.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering on old #3, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol A. (Boles) Robertson, whom he married December 1, 1982; his daughters, Jill (Eric) McKnight, Nichole (Luke) Shank, Christa (Brad) Shingledecker and Kimberly Robertson (Eric) Scott; his sons, Tim and Jerry Robertson; his grandchildren, Makayla, Dylan, Logan, Owen, Riley and Landen and his brothers, John and Roger Robertson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Hunter Robertson, whom raised him and siblings, Dennis and Fred Robertson, Grace Greggs, Ethel Frishkorn and Linda Riley.

Private services will be observed for his family. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Robertson was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clark M. Robertson, please visit our floral store.