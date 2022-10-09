HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara E. “Clucker” Marshall, of Howland Township, Ohio, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly Monday, October 3, 2022, while at home from natural causes. She was 79.

Clara was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on August 5, 1943, a daughter of Clarence E. and Bertha R. (Doan) McGee.

She was a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School.

Shortly thereafter, fell in love with a gentleman by the name of Paul W. Marshall. They exchanged vows on September 21, 1963 and held hands for the next 16 years until his passing.

She had worked 40 plus years as a salesclerk for the Sharon Store, Strauss and Kaufmann’s.

Clara was a faithful member of the Corner House Christian Church, Hubbard, Ohio.

In her spare time, Clucker enjoyed dancing, listening to live bands, tending to her flower beds, and spending time at Mosquito Lake.

She is survived by her son, Paul Marshall (Debbie) of Dayton, Tennessee; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; sister, Dolly Graham of Sharon and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband; siblings, Clarence McGee, Jr., Violet McGee, Harriett Jenkins and Helen Dunkerly and companion, Clarence “Rich” Bates.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions may be made to the Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are handled by Briceland Funeral Services.

