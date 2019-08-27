Christine (Wilkes) Heckathorne, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christine (Wilkes) Heckathorne, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, after an extended illness. She was 65.

Christine was born on September 27, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter to Clyde E. and Joyce (Tilley) Wilkes, Sr.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and caring for her granddaughters when they were younger.

She leaves behind her son, William Heckathorne, Jr., of Oak Hill, Florida; her granddaughters, Selena Heckathorne, of Umatilla, Florida and Chase Heckathorne, of Michigan; her great grandson, Jace Lighthart, of Michigan; her mother, Joyce Wilkes, of Brookfield, Ohio; her sisters, Geri Dillon, of Masury, Ohio, Nancy Wilkes, of Brookfield, Rose Reeher and Darlene Songer, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her brothers, Clyde E. Wilkes, Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida and John Wilkes, of Masury; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; husband, William Heckathorne, Sr., whom she married April 15, 1972, he died 2010; daughter, Mary Chris Heckathorne; son, Raymond Heckathorne and her longtime companion, Chuck Dulick.

Private services will be observed in Florida.

Arrangements are being handled by the Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.