SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christine “Chrissy” L. Heath, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, whose sunset occurred peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023, while surrounded by family at UPMC- Shadyside, Pittsburgh. She was 60.

Christine’s sunrise was November 9, 1962, in Sharon, born to parents, the late Ward Matthews and Corine Peagler. Christine was reared by her stepfather, the late Tine Peagler, Sr.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1981 and attended the Bradford School of Business in Sharon.

She worked as a Direct Care Professional at Diversified Family Services, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, listening to music, getting her nails done, cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and traveling to Florida, however, Chrissy absolutely loved her family! They meant the world to her, no matter how far apart they lived. To show her love for family she took full advantage of taking pictures, creating family gatherings and celebrating those who she loved most. She was a “great” mother to her children, the ultimate grandmother to all five of her grandchildren that she adored and they affectionately called her “Ganny”, “Booboo” and “Meemaw.” She was also an “amazing” daughter and sister to her mother and siblings, as well a special aunt “Dupa” to all 11 of her nieces and nephews.

Christine leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Corine; children, Natisha “Tisha” Smith of Palm Coast, Florida and Corey Heath (fiancée, Tawona Jones) of Sharon; five grandchildren, Malayah, Saniya, Corjon, Meiah and Thalia; siblings, Jacqueline “Jackie” McKinley (Tony) of Shenango Township, Pennsylvania, Nicole “Nikki” Heath of Hermitage, Tine Peagler, Jr. of Hermitage, Edwin “Winky” Peagler of Sharon and Colleen Peagler of Hermitage and countless friends and other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Tine Peagler, Sr.

A Home Going Service to celebrate Chrissy’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christine “Chrissy” L. Heath, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.