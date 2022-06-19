GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christian Price Jones, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, while a patient at Jameson Memorial Hospital, New Castle, Pennsylvania, following a long term illness. He was 26.

Christian was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 17, 1996, a son to Jamie E. Jones.

He was presented with a certificate of graduation from the class of 2014 at Neshannock High School, New Castle.

Christian had an infectious smile. He enjoyed playing wheelchair soccer and participating in the Challenger Division Baseball League in Brookfield with his grandpa whom he called “Daddio Bill”. In addition, Christian really likes competing in the Soapbox Derby races held in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Akron, Ohio. However, spending time with his grandpa & brother, Hunter, is what he loved the most.

He attended New Life Baptist Church, of New Wilmington, and the Loving Hands Group for Special Needs People.

Survivors include: his mother, Jamie of Greenville; his brother, Hunter Stull of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his grandma, Sally Jones of Masury, Ohio and his extended family.

His grandpa, William “Bill” Jones, preceded him in death.

A time of gathering to honor Christian will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A memorial service will immediately follow at 8:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

A special thank you is extended from his family to the caregivers at Interim Health Care, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions may be made to any special needs group of Mercer County.

