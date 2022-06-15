FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ramona Holloway, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, experienced her last sunset on Monday, June 6, 2022, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital, following a sudden illness. She was 62.

Cheryl was born August 1, 1959, in Farrell, a daughter to Arlee Smith and Barbara Hopson.

She graduated in 1977 from Farrell High School.

She most recently worked as a cashier for Walmart, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. However, she may be remembered from O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio, where she worked as a Nurse’s Aide.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, watching scary movies and reading books.

Survivors include: her children, Frank F. Holloway, Jr., of Farrell, Courtland (Patrice) Scales, of McDonough, Georgia, Dwayne (April) Smith, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Jason T. Pinkins, of Farrell, and Dorothy (Billie) Robinson, Jr., of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Tony Parks, of Farrell; and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank F. Holloway, Sr., whom she married December 2, 1982, he passed August 27, 2020; grandmother, Blanche Hopson; aunts and uncles, Mary Alice Hopson, Sarah Hopson, Beverly Norris, Gail Hopson, Rose Hopson, Mayda Hopson, James Lee Hopson and David Hopson.

A Home Going Service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, where family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

