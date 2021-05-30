Charlotte S. (Adams) Madasz-Haydn, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte S. Madasz-Haydn of Dunedin, Florida, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, while under hospice care at Sonadora Assisted Living, Dunedin. She was 93.

Charlotte was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on February 5, 1928, a daughter to Charles H. and Mildred M. (Armour) Adams.

A 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, she furthered her education at the Artistic Beauty School in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She completed the curriculum in 1957.

She fell in love with a gentleman by the name of Dave Madasz and they married in 1948. Together, they started a family and born to this union were two sons, David C. and Richard D. “Rick”.

Charlotte was the owner and operator of Charlotte’s Beauty Salon, Brookfield, for over 46 years before she officially set her curlers and scissors down for the last time.

Her memberships included The Happy Wonderers, Hubbard, Ohio; South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; Crossroads Baptist Church, Palm Harbor, Florida and the Gideons International Society, distributing Bibles.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing board games with her friends.

Survivors include her son, Rev. David C. Madasz and his wife Rebecca of New Port Richey, Florida; her five grandchildren, David (Tessa) Madasz, Melissa Madasz, Erin (David) Alland, Christopher (Rebecca) Madasz and Hallie Edwards and her eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan Madasz, Jonathan and Brianna Edwards, Jack Madasz, Addison, Harper and Christopher Alland.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dave; second husband, William B. Haydn; son, Rick and sister, Ora Jean Butoryak.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Crossroads Baptist Church, 2276 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida 34683 at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dave, in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 or visit: www.gideons.org

