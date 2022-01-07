SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Jean Sirianni, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was greeted in Heaven by her beloved “Buzz” after she passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 78.

Charlotte was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 13, 1943, a daughter to Cornel C. and Marcella (Patricca) Muntean.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1961 and furthered her education by obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Her academic achievement landed her a position with her alma mater, Brookfield, as a 7th grade Math Teacher. She dedicated over 30 years to her profession before retiring as the “cool teacher”, one who always was available to chaperone, advise and encourage her students.

Charlotte’s faith was important to her as she belonged to the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sharon. Currently, she is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sharon; Friends of the Brookfield Library; Brookfield Reunion Class Committee and was supportive to the West Hill Ministries.

In her spare time, she enjoyed going to dinner once a month with her group of classmates, reading, knitting, crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy and of course traveling. In addition, she loved going to the casinos to play the slot machines that she affectionately called her “special friends”, however, attending her grandchildren’s activities: music, chorus, sports, etc., is what warmed her heart the most.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Ann (Mike) Mills of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Sophia Marcella Mills and Anthony John “AJ” Mills; her circle of close friends and her precious students whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Anthony C. “Buzz” Sirianni, whom she married July 2, 1966; he passed on June 25, 2006.

A time of gathering will be held to honor Charlotte’s life on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A private memorial service will be held for her family.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the West Hill Ministries (or) Penn State THON, both c/o the funeral home.

