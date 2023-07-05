GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte J. Insley, of Girard, Ohio, went home on Sunday, June 25, 2023, while a patient at the Hospice House, following an extended illness. She was 85.

Charlotte was born October 31, 1937, in Harrison County, West Virginia, a daughter to Ralph L. and Lorraine (Hayes) Benton.

She graduated in 1956 from Garfield High School, Akron, Ohio and later in life, studied business administration at Youngstown State University.

On August 16, 1957, she married a gentleman by the name of William H. Insley. He was the love of her life and together they raised three daughters.

She worked as the Office Manager for Ohio Diesel Fleet Supply, Youngstown, Ohio, for over 25 years. In addition, she was the treasurer at Central Christian Church, Hubbard, Ohio, as well as the Timber Point Villas.

Charlotte was a proud member of the Central Christian Church and the Order of Eastern Star, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bird watching and playing the piano, however, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, gave her the most joy.

Survivors include her daughters, Beverly J. Anderson (James L., Jr.) of Elyria, Ohio and Donah E. Clower (Gary) of Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher L. Clower, Christina M. Jones, Marcia D. Johnson (Jimmy), Jennifer RJ Dillon (David), Michelle L. O’Neil (Donovan), Kevin W. Schiefelbein and Nick K. Schiefelbein (Kim); 13 great-grandchildren and her fur kids, Bambi and Bonnie Belle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who died August 29, 1996; daughter, Susan D. Jones and siblings, Marilyn “Judy” Sparko and Blaine L. Benton.

A time of gathering in Charlotte’s honor will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Central Christian Church, 44 S. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425. Her celebration continues with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 noon, also in her church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the music fund at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.