MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte J. Custer, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Kinsman, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022, while a patient at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 71.

Charlotte was born September 29, 1950, in Warren, a daughter to James F. and Jean Marie (Albris) Barlow.

She graduated from Joseph Badger High School in 1967 and furthered her education by studying agriculture at Ohio State University.

She was a self-employed farmer who liked using old techniques and tools. She believed in living with nature and restoring life back into the soil. Taking care of the earth which sustains all life was important to her. She loved teaching with old school farming equipment. In addition, she worked at the IGA Grocery Store in Kinsman.

Charlotte was a member of the Farm Bureau, Hartford Optimist Club and was a former Sunday school teacher at the Hartford Community Church. She also helped her daughter with the Girl Scout Troop #80091 in Liberty Township, Ohio. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to the birds, communicating with all wildlife, watching sunsets, sewing quilts, gardening, canning, reading and researching her family ancestry. However, being with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her the most joy.

Survivors include, her children, Heather J. (Keith) King of Solon, Ohio, Charlotte (Matt) Sisic of Girard, Ohio, Saul K. (Sara) Custer of Masury and Stella M. (Joey) Young of Donora, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Kimberly King, Tasha King, Joshua (Alicia) Hettrick, Makayla Sisic, James Sisic, Hazen Custer and twins, Seth and Ian Young; as well as her great-granddaughter, Angelica Hettrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her former husband of 48 years, Lester William Custer, who died, October 23, 2020.

A time of gathering in honor of Charlotte will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, SE Brookfield, OH 44403, where a family service of remembrance will follow at 6:00 p.m..

