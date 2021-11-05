Charlotte A. Stewart, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte A. Stewart, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, witnessed her final sunset on Monday, November 1, 2021, following a period of declining health. She was 79.

Charlotte’s sunrise was on December 10, 1941, at home in Masury, Ohio, a daughter to George E. Bruce and Harriett (Hill) Connally.

She was a 1959 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Dayton, Ohio.

Mrs. Stewart worked as a case worker for the Unemployment Office in Sharon, Pennsylvania. In addition, she was last employed at the Department of Human Resources in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Greater New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Sharon.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and attending church meetings and functions, however, spending time with family and socializing with friends meant the world to her.

Survivors include her children, Linnette (Tony) Hardy of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert D. (Janice) Stewart of Farrell, Daniel (Gloria) Stewart of Rancho Cucamongo, California, Vernon Stewart of Columbia, South Carolina, Lisa Stewart of Farrell, Omar (Nicola) Stewart of Farrell and Tina (Dennis) Slater of Farrell; her 25 grandchildren, her 37 great-grandchildren; her two great-great- grandsons; her brothers, Robert (Shermaine) Hill of Columbus, Ohio and Raymond (Roxanne) Bruce of Cleveland, Ohio; her Goddaughters, Janise “Jordan” Brown of York, Pennsylvania and Katherine Bennett of Erie, Pennsylvania and her “special daughter”, Jill Myers of Farrell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stewart, whom she married June 1, 1962, he died March 22, 2021; daughter, Kathy Samuels-Chester; granddaughter, Duwana Stewart and brothers, Eddie and Russell Bruce.

A time of gathering to honor Miss Charlotte will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Greater New & Living Way Apostolic Church, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear a mask and follow recommended protocols. A Home Going Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., also in the church following the gathering.

She will be laid to rest in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions can be payable to Kathy’s Transitional Independent Living Home, 216 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.