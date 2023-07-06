MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Jay McCurdy, a kind and humble man of Masury, Ohio, was called to our Eternal Home in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

He was born to Charles Edward McCurdy and Lucinda Ellen (Anthony) McCurdy on March 29, 1940, in Conneautville, Pennsylvania.

He was a loving husband and best friend to his wife, Florence (Simeon) McCurdy, for 63 years. She will dearly miss him.

Chuck loved to gather Saturday evenings at home with his pickin’ friends playing guitar or bass, with his wife playing banjo. He had a wonderful soothing voice while singing hymns and country music.

He loved God, his family and friends. He only wanted the best for everybody. A conservative at heart, Chuck was a very hard worker who dedicated over 29 years to Packard Electric before retiring.

He was a member of the Hermitage Church of Christ and would often repeat, “The Bible is right and we should know what it says because someday it will be taken away from us.” He said he was not afraid to die and go to Heaven. However, he was afraid to leave us behind on this Earth.

Charles was a loving and caring father, the best in the world. He was always teaching his kids life lessons as well as how to work on cars, music and silly things – to make us laugh. Most importantly, he taught them all about Jesus dying on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins. He wanted everybody to just call on Jesus and know “He will save you and forgive you of any sin.”

His family who love him dearly are his beloved wife, Florence “Flo”; children, Charles Luke McCurdy (Debra), Edward Jay McCurdy (DeAnna), Lucinda Mae McCurdy, Darla Jean Hathaway and Sandra Lynn Place (Ray); grandchildren, Charles “Brad” McCurdy (Stephanie), Sarah McCurdy (Billy), Daryl Jackson (Julie), Marianne Nehls (Steve), Tara Jackson (Eric), Colton McCurdy (Meghan), Jordan McCurdy (Natalie), Mariah McCurdy, Lucinda Werger (Art), Brandon Hathaway, Nichole Hathaway (Zack), Amanda Bruner, Bhrianne McLeod and Celina Place; great-grandchildren, Jalen Jackson, Jamisen Jackson, Laney Jackson, Zoey McCurdy, Brynn Nehls, Addyson Nehls, Cailin Tyree, Eliza Tyree, Maddox Werger, Lyla Werger and Sawyer Bruner; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Lemos, Nancy Nelson and Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, who he thought of as a son, Luke Simeon, as well as so many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward McCurdy; mother, Lucinda McCurdy-Whippo; stepfather, Boyd Merle Whippo; great-grandson, Charles Michael Attley Crouch; siblings, Opal Johnson, Alberta McCurdy-Ohl-Stafford-Schwarz, Dorothea Whippo, DeVere McCurdy, Paul Whippo nd Carl Whippo; daughter-in-law, Pamela McCurdy and sisters-in-law, Shirley Wallace and Rose Durkos.

In accordance to his wishes, private family services were held.

