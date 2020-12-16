Charles “Chip” Allison Bible, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chip” Allison Bible, of Brookfield, Ohio, was called home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, while at the family homestead following a sudden illness. He was 66.

Chip was born June 2, 1954, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Charles Edgar & Glenna Lenore (Goodwin) Bible.

A 1972 graduate of Brookfield High School, he furthered his education by obtaining his bachelor degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

He was a former member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church.

He was the proud owner and operator of Merwin Chase Pine Tree Farm, Brookfield. However, he may be best remembered for his local produce stand, especially for his sweet corn.

In his spare time, Chip was an avid hunter and fisherman. His ability to read the land and water was reminiscent of the old mountain men during the pioneer days. He truly had a gift.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary L. (Earnhart) Bible, whom he married February 9, 1980; his children, Matthew Bible, of Brookfield, Thomas Bible and his wife Brittany, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Katie Bible, of Concord, California and his sister, Janie Benton and her husband Jim, of Clarksburg, Maryland; as well as his extended family and close friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Conservation Club, 1951 Sharon-Hogue Rd., Masury, Ohio 44438.

Coordination of this tribute for Chip was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Chip” Allison Bible, please visit our floral store.