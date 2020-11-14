Charles “Chick” G. Thompson, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chick” G. Thompson, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, following a period of declining health. He was 74.

Charles was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on June 18, 1946, the son of George E. and Ruth E. (Burns) Thompson.

A 1965 graduate from Brookfield High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. His last assignment was with the 514th Signal Company at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist 5.

Chick worked as a Nurse’s Aide at the former Meadowbrook Manor in Hartford, Ohio. In addition, he did home health care while he lived in Florida.

In his spare time, Chick enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, fishing, tending to his fish tanks, as well as singing & dancing. However, spending time with his family meant the most to him.

Survivors include his children, Charles G. Thompson, II (Becky Rich) of Niles, Ohio, Lisa Thompson and Marci Rodriguez, both of Rome, Georgia and Sarah D. Knepper (Raymond) of Vienna, Ohio; his step-daughters, Diana Riley of Warren, Ohio and Michelle Albrecht of Greenville, South Carolina; his 16 grandchildren; his 21 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry L. Thompson (Carol) of Brookfield and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Kinlee Hand; brothers, Robert L., Thomas E. and John “Jack” A. Thompson and nephew, Jeffrey Thompson.

A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.

He will be laid to rest in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Society for the Blind, 1238 S Street, Sacramento, California 95811.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Thompson was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Chick” G. Thompson, please visit our floral store.