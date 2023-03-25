SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” T. Reeher, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, went home after suffering an apparent heart attack at home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 67.

Charles was born on May 1, 1955, at home in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to Leroy R. and Opal Mae (Brenizer) Reeher.

He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1973.

He worked for Construction and General Laborers Local 964, New Castle, Pennsylvania, for 35 years before retiring.

Charlie was a member of the North Oakland United Methodist Church of Sharon.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to Sharon Speedway, watching NASCAR to cheer for Rusty Wallace, as well as rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Duke Basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, feeding birds and squirrels at home warmed his heart the most.

Survivors include his bride, Rosemarie (Wilkes) Reeher, whom he married June 15, 1991; children, Jamie (Dan) Benson, of Belleville, Michigan, Michael (Lisa) Wilkes, of Denver, Colorado and Nicole Wilkes, of Sharon; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Gavin (Lori), Tyler, Nikko, Brooklyn and Kennedy; brothers, John (Kathleen) Reeher, of Rexford, New York, Daniel (Teresa) Reeher, of Greenville, Ronald Reeher, of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, Donald (Cindy) Reeher, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Randy (Rita) Reeher and Terry (Janet) Reeher, both of Greenville; sisters, Judith (Dennis) Musgrave, of Greenville and Carol Reeher, of Kinsman, Ohio and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shannon L. Reeher and siblings, Raymond and Rusty Reeher and Vickie Walker.

A memorial service in Charlie’s honor will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

