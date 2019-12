BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John E. “Hammy” Livingston, Sr. of Brookfield, Ohio, entered into the Celestial Lodge above on Thursday, December 19, 2019, while under Hospice care at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown, Ohio, following an extended illness. He was 79.

John was born on February 15, 1940, in Portage, Pennsylvania, a son to Herbert I. and Jennie Lou (Hughes) Livingston.