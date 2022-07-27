CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Mary Gore, of Cortland, Ohio, peacefully entered life eternal during the midnight hour of Friday, July 22, 2022, while surrounded by loved ones at home. She was 72.

Charlene was born June 30, 1950, in Greenwood Township, Columbia County, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Stephen and Mary (Klenovich) Mihordin.

She graduated in 1968 from Hickory High School, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and furthered her education later in life by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse, by earning her credentials at TCTC, Warren, Ohio.

Charlene’s working career began at Copperweld Steel, Warren, where she met the love of her life, William “Bill” H. Gore. They fell in love and exchanged vows on April 26, 1981.

After obtaining her degree in nursing, she landed a position with Forum Health, where she provided excellent patient care for 18 years before retiring in 2015.

She was a true believer in Jesus Christ, as her Lord and Savior, being baptized Catholic and later becoming a dedicated member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Her faith was very important to her and she participated in a local Prayer Shawl Ministry.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch and frequently visited many craft stores. In addition, she was probably the biggest Elvis fan around. However, her true love was being with her grandkids. She was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed. Although, her free-spirited outlook on life that she experienced from being a flower child of the 60’s will carry on with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include: her husband of 41 years, William “Bill” H. Gore; her children, Jake (Sonya) Gore, Vauna Gore, both of Cortland, Brian (Delores) Gore, of Viera, Florida and Greg Gore, of Akron, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, Alex, Xavier, Ayla, Payton, Damien, Gavin, William and Andrew; and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brothers, Jack, Richard and Donald Mihordin.

In accordance with her wishes, private services will be held for her family. She will be laid to rest in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Valley (or) Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, both c/o the funeral home.

