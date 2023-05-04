SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Elaine “Care Bear” Wansor, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed from this life during the early morning hours of Monday, May 1, 2023, following an extended illness. She was 44.

Carrie was born on January 8, 1979, in Sharon, a daughter to George William and Roberta Nancy (Minear) Wansor.

She was a 1997 graduate from Sharon High School.

She was a proud homemaker for her family who attended the Sharon Family Center. She enjoyed walking, swimming, singing and shopping, however, spending time with family, as the very loving and caring person she was, gave her the most joy.

Survivors include her mother, Roberta of Sharon; children, Hannah M. Anderson of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Christopher M. Wansor-Sloan of Sharon; 2 1/2 grandchildren, Jacob Scott Kloss and Sophia Marie Jones-Anderson; sister, Carla Marie Wansor of Sharon; niece and nephews, Jennie Elaine Wansor, Michael Taylor, Jr. and Anthony Michael Taylor; great-niece and nephew, Layla Marie Wansor and Jay Denetti Bell; half-brothers, George Wansor and David Wansor; half-sister, Rose Wansor; uncle, Moe Wansor; aunts, Shirley Wansor, Sandy Wansor and Laura (Jerry) Porterfield; cousin, Jim Newton and stepsister, Amy Thompson and her children, Jacinda, Destinee and Cierra Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her father and brothers, Christopher McClusky, James Wansor and Richard Shuart.

In accordance with her wishes no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

