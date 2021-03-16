Carolyn R. Berecek, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn R. Berecek entered peacefully into eternal rest Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home in Brookfield, Ohio.

Carolyn was born April 16, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Andy and Helen Louise (Wishart) Kocis.

She graduated from Joseph Badger High School in 1964.

Shortly thereafter, she began her career with Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio and worked her way up, having many job titles. She dedicated 30 years to the company before she retired.

On January 4, 1997, she married Peter “Pete” Berecek. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers outside working together. She was a loving and dedicated wife, as well as caregiver to Pete before he passed away.

She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio and the United Auto Workers Union Local # 717.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, baking, water skiing and spending time with family; especially with nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all those who loved her.

Survivors include her sisters, Sandra H. Maybee of Burghill, Ohio, Elaine A. Kocis of Howland Township, Ohio and Norma J. (Allan) Palm, of Cortland, Ohio; her stepchildren, Pete (Tracy) Berecek of Brookfield, Dan (Dori) Berecek of Vienna, Ohio, Patty Scharba of Brookfield and Tammy McCarthy of Erie, Pennsylvania; her many nieces and nephews and her 12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marie L. Jakubec and her husband, Peter “Pete” D. Berecek.

In accordance to her wishes, private services were held for her family.

She was laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.