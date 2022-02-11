MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Ann Simeon, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2022, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following an apparent heart attack. She was 73.

Carolyn was born January 5, 1949, in Sharon, a daughter to James W. and Ann B. (Jablonski) Simeon.

A 1967 graduate from Brookfield High School, she worked as a transport for St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois.

She was of the Catholic faith.

In her spare time, she loved to collect Barbie dolls and Bettie Boop memorabilia, however, her passion was gardening, planting flowers and feeding the birds. In addition, she enjoyed watching football, most notably, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. She also liked to cheer for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, as her favorite bird and color, were red.

Most of all, Carol loved her family. She especially loved to watch her grandsons play sports. She was also very blessed and proud to be a great-grandma.

Her survivors include her daughter, Tammy M. Barr of Brookfield, Ohio; her grandsons, Billy, Drake and Blazer Barr and her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Everlee, Emmitte and Blake; her siblings, Jim Simeon and his wife, Orietta, of Springfield, Joe Simeon of Girard, Ohio, Linda Kester of Hubbard, Ohio, Kathy Price of Nederland, Texas and Wayne Simeon and his wife, Valerie, of Hubbard, as well as a slew of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Charles Simeon and brother-in-law, Dave Martins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.