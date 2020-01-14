Caroline Click Furrie, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Click Furrie, of Vienna, Ohio, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus at 5:40 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, while a patient of the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 71.

Carolyn was born January 10, 1949, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, a daughter to William and Jewell (Easterling) Click.

She graduated from Braceville High School in 1967 and furthered her education by receiving an associate degree from Youngstown College.

On February 7, 1970, she married a gentleman by the name of Nicholas “Nick” Furrie. Together they started a family and born to this union were three boys, Jason, Jared and Matthew.

She had worked in a variety of occupations throughout her career. These included a clerk for the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office; a former teacher’s aide with handicap students for the Warren City School District; an assembler with Packard Electric; a clerk in the accounting department of the Trumbull County Engineer and Democratic Precinct “A” Committee Woman, Vienna.

Mrs. Furrie was a member of the Shiloh Full Gospel Church, Girard, Ohio; Jefferson’s Democratic Club; Shiloh’s Women Auxiliary and she helped organize drives for St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

In her spare time, she enjoyed singing in the church and cooking, however, she absolutely loved being a mom and grandma the most.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Nick; her sons, Jared Furrie (Shannon) of Newton Falls, Ohio and Matthew Furrie of Vienna; her five grandchildren; her siblings, Dallas Click of Braceville Township, Ohio, Taylor Click (Violet) of West Farmington, Ohio, JD Click (Jackie) of Little Elm, Texas and Helen Story (John) of Oceanside, California; her many nieces and nephews and her fur pup-pups.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her son, Jason Furrie and by her brothers, Brad Click, Roy Click, James Click and Phillip Click.

A time of gathering in honor of Carolyn will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., as well as, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., both at the Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Road, Girard, OH 44420. Her celebration continues with a funeral service on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest with family in Braceville Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 16, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.