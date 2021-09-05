Carole Lorraine (Bobo) Lewis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Lorraine (Bobo) Lewis, daughter of the late Richard Bobo and Gertrude Bobo-Porterfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Lewis; step-father, Willard Porterfield; daughter, Barbara “Buffy” Colleen Sucic; sister, Colleen Jean (Bobo) Stevens and brother, Richard “Bobby” Bobo.

Lorraine was a lifetime entertainer throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

In her senior years, she spent much of her time singing for the Lord at her church. She organized a great ministry, “Singing for the Seniors” at area assisted living facilities. She will be greatly missed there.

Until 2010, she was a property manager for Kwartler Properties, a New Jersey-based company.

She leaves her daughters, Beva (Ken) Zebrasky and Beth Castner, all of Salem, Ohio; step-daughter, Suzanne Francis of Alliance, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lauren Paterson, Randy (Stephanie) Barnes, Jr., Brianna (Johnny) Allen, Benjamin (Loni) Fultz and Christopher Francis and five great-grandchildren, Canyon Paterson, Hunter, Kylie and Kinsey Allen and Sophie Francis.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Church at the Center, 1785 S Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

She will be laid to rest next to her daughter, in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Ashtabula, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Lewis was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carole Lorraine Bobo Lewis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.