MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Baker, of Masury, Ohio, whose sunrise was September 29, 1946 and sunset was Tuesday, April 5, 2022, is now rejoicing in the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, following a period of declining health. She was 75.

Carole was born in Boston, Massachusetts, a daughter to Howard L. and Margaretta L. (Huntley) Hubbard, Jr.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1964 and had worked at Delphi Packard, as well as National Castings.

A devout Christian woman, Carole was a loyal member of the Chestnut Ridge Church of God, Hubbard, Ohio, where she participated in many ministries within the church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, crocheting, coloring and going to yard sales with her girlfriends.

Survivors include her son, Michael R. Baker of Masury; her brothers, Howard L. “Lenny” (Rev. Jeannette) Hubbard III and Marc B. Hubbard, both of Masury; her extended family and her special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her fur-pup, Iggy.

A time of gathering to honor Miss Carole will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425. A Home Going Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Rob McFarland, officiating.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. 330-509-3135. Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

