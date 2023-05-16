FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Shelton, of Fowler, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, May 14, 2023, following an extended illness. She was 71.

Carol was born on May 21, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Robert D. and Jean (Ferguson) Cramer.

She was a 1969 graduate from Lakeview High School and a proud homemaker for her family.

She is survived by: her mother, Jean, of Vienna, Ohio; husband, Randy L. Shelton, whom she married April 12, 1969; children, Shawn Shelton (Kerry), of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Shannon C. Shelton (John Hill), of North Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Jack, Grace, Noah, and Luke Shelton, Emily and Ethan Adkins; sisters, Kathy Helmick, of Largo, Florida, and Roberta Shields (Dave), of Vienna; nieces Kathryn Shields and Alicia Cramer; nephews, Reed Shields (Julie), Jamie Helmick (Donna) and Nathan Cramer

Preceding her in death were her father; and brother, Ronald Cramer.

In accordance to her wishes. a private service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

