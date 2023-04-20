BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Robinette of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, while surrounded by the love of her family as a patient in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 76.

Carol was born August 4, 1946, in Parrish, Alabama, a daughter to Andrew Jackson Johnson and Emma Georgia (Rowe) Johnson.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. She was stubborn to a fault and lived life by her own standards.

Carol was Baptist by faith.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, reading, crossword puzzles and smoking her cigarettes.

Survivors include her children, Kathy A. Mills of Brookfield, William J. Thomas III of Ironton, Ohio and and Tina L. Bailey of Brookfield; grandchildren, Katherine Fitch, Emma James (Steven), Brittany R. Bailey, John W. Bailey II and William James Thomas IV; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Logan James; sisters, Cora Greene of Hickory, North Carolina, Nora Willis of Logan, West Virginia and Nellie Lovejoy of Hamlin, West Virginia and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

In accordance to her wishes, private services were observed for her family.

