Carol Ann Batchelder, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Batchelder died on Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was born on June 20, 2020.

The tribute for Mrs. Carol Ann Batchelder is incomplete at this time.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

