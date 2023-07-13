VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – During the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9, 2023, Carla Jeanne Stidham passed away suddenly from natural causes. She was 76.

Carla was born on December 6, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to parents, Carl E. and Martha Faye (Ballinger) Alderman-Nicastro.

On September 3, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart and man of her dreams, Dale W. Stidham. Together they started a family and born into this union were two children, Brian and Nancy.

She worked the majority of her career as an office manager for Dr. Stypula, in Sharon. In addition, she helped in the office for Dr. Brown, as well as Regional Cardiology.

In her spare time, Carla enjoyed gambling, winters in Arizona and going to Geneva for an Eddie’s Grill footlong hotdog, however, her absolute favorite pastime was caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carla is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dale; son, Brian Stidham of Vienna; daughter, Nancy Brenner (Richard) of Hubbard, Ohio; grandchildren, Christian Brenner (Abby), Chad Stidham (Alexandrea) and Karlie Brenner; three great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha Carlo (Gary) of Hubbard; stepsister, Jean Wudl (Jim) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Carol (Ray) Sauline of Hubbard, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, William Nicastro and brother-in-law, Jack Bailey.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the donor’s choice.

In accordance to her wishes, private services were held for her family.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.