MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Francis “Frannie” Swogger of Masury, Ohio, was called home during the early morning hours of Sunday, December 10, 2023, while surrounded by the love of his family and following a courageous fight against cancer. He was 73.

Carl was born December 22, 1949, at home in Masury, the 14th of 19 children born to Oscar and Della (Dignall) Swogger.

Carrying on the example set by his parents, family was everything for Carl, or “Frannie” as he was known to many of his family members. He tried never to miss an opportunity to support, help or cheer on his children and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him “Poppy.” He kept in close touch with his siblings and extended family members. The group lucky enough to call him friend was constantly expanding.

Carl was a trusted mechanic, who retired after many years of dedicated service with Carpenter’s Auto Repair and Towing in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He learned the trade on the family farm with his brothers and Dad and the old cars they used to revitalize and race on area raceways.

Carl spent much time hanging out and helping out at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. He loved summers at the track and rarely missed a Friday or Saturday night at the races there.

He knew all the best local diners to eat at and spend time with family and friends – including the Brookfield Diner, Yankee Kitchen, White Rose Spaghetti House and Sharon Hot Dog Shop, to name a few. He was often found with a bag of candy in hand, ready to sweeten the day of all those he encountered. Helping was his gift to the world. His smile lit up a room, his hugs were epic and his laughter was pure joy. He will be truly missed.

Treasuring his memory are his beloved bride, Ada (Adkins) Swogger, whom he married June 8, 1990; children, Tim Graybill and Barb (Tim) Higgins, both of Masury, Roxanne (Mark) Coey of Butler, Ohio, Tina (Woody) Trivett of Royston, Georgia, Oscar (Tracy) Swogger of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Amy Graybill and George Graybill, both of Masury and Beth (Tim) Sturges of Parma, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and siblings, Oscar (Judie) Swogger of Masury, Bessie (Richard) Horvath of Liberty, Ohio, Buster (Mary) Swogger of Texas, Shirley Wittenauer of Vienna, Ohio, Rev. Gary (Beverly) Swogger of Medina, Ohio, Karen (John) Boyer of Burghill, Ohio, his twin sister, Carol “Sue” Mathey of Nevada, Georgianna (John) Shingledecker of Masury, Rick (Bonnie) Swogger of Masury, Della “Dolly” (Steve) DeVito of Brookfield and Jeff (Andrea) Swogger of Vienna, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Art, George and Howard “Howdy” and sisters, Betty, Alice “Toni,” Nancy and Gail.

A time of gathering in Frannie’s honor will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

