FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Ford, Sr., of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, while at home from a sudden illness. He was 69.

Carl was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1953, a son to Carl and Jean (Henderson) Ford.

He worked as a lineman for Southwestern Bell, later becoming AT&T, in Laredo, Texas, before he retired.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

In his spare time, he was an avid reader who enjoyed history, voicing his political opinion, listening to music, DJ’ing, anything related to Star Wars and Star Trek, as well as, playing scrabble.

Survivors include, his children, Carl David “DJ” Ford, Jr. (Deborah) of Leland, North Carolina and Jennifer A. Yereb (Randy, Jr.) of Masury, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jacob T. Benjamin, Jr. and Eli D. Yereb; his stepgrandchildren, Krystal Lindman, Alexa McBryan and Austin Sees; his four stepgreat-grandchildren; his siblings, Dennis Ford (Carla) of Peoria, Arizona and Vicki Luteran (Mike) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; his fiancé, Mary Louise Miller and her children, Anthony Miller and Stephanie Rayburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Terri Lynn Ford.

A time of gathering to honor Carl’s life will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Crossway Family Church, located at 5000 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Beginning at 3:00 p.m., his celebration continues with a memorial service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

