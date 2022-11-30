BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 83.

Calvin was born March 21, 1939, in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Calvin Converse Tryon and Mary Irene (Holliger) Tryon-Gortner.

He graduated from Massillon High School in 1957 and had worked in several different industries throughout his lifetime. Most notably, Cal was a plant manager at Wean United Manufacturing, Youngstown, as well as for Timken, Sae Tech, and Engrasol companies, to name a few. He was a man of many interests and talents.

Cal was very active in the racehorse and show horse communities. He learned how to be a blacksmith to shoe his horses and was involved in owning, training, as well as breeding horses. Furthermore, he was a former master mason while he lived in Canton, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed frequenting casinos, playing a round or two of golf, going to the Kentucky Derby and traveling the world. Cal was an avid reader, who was always willing to learn new concepts and ideas. He had a brilliant mind and liked to challenge himself.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Anita Chiodo-Tryon, whom he married February 29, 2012; his son, Tim Tryon (Debby) of Richville, Ohio; his special daughters, Shannon Gabriel of Brookfield, Juanita Livi (Michael) of Niles, Ohio and Stacy Stande (Steve) of College Station, Texas; his granddaughters, Melissa Tryon and Katie Bair; his special grandchildren, Nathaniel Cunningham, Clint Regal (Hannah), Casey Croyle, Chloe Croyle, Jack Regal and George Gabriel; his siblings, Karen Gettel-Bell (Gary) of Port Charlotte, Florida, Rebecca “Becky” Andres of Cincinnati, Ohio and Phil Tryon (Robin) of North Canton, Ohio, as well as his extended family and close friends.

His parents; wife, Erma Tryon and a special granddaughter, Erin Robb-Gabriel, preceded him in death.

In accordance with his wishes, no public calling hours or services will be held. A private graveside service was held for his family.

As suggested by his family in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society in your area.

