Bryan M. Malkin, Hartford, Ohio

HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan M. Malkin, 43, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Salt Lake City, Utah and Hartford, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Harry and Mary L. (Fulford) Malkin.

Bryan was a 1996 graduate of Joseph Badger High School, and attended both Youngstown State University and the University of Utah.

He lived life to the fullest during his short time with us. He had an obsession for being outdoors. He loved hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, camping, fishing, skiing, biking, and simply communing with nature. He was always exploring, be it mountains or beaches, looking for his next adventure. In addition, he loved animals, listening to music, playing his guitar, and attending concerts. He was absolutely passionate about traveling.

Bryan loved spending time with his family and friends, always making sure to look out for them. He truly cared for everyone.

His survivors include his son, Sebastian A. Malkin of Salt Lake City; his parents, Harry and Mary of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his sister, Jamie L. Malkin of Hermitage; his paternal grandmother, Nada Malkin of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his former wife, Hayley Stoddard of Salt Lake City; as well as his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Darold “Pete” Malkin and maternal grandparents, William “Bill” and Belva Fulford.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. Rather, he would like you to remember him by spending time outside with nature.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to either The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 – www.arborday.org or to The National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014 – www.audubon.org.

