SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce W. Barfield, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, transitioned with his sunset on Saturday, September 16, 2023, while at home from natural causes following a sudden illness. He was 70.

His sunrise was on October 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, a son to John C. & Hattie L. (Davis) Barfield, Sr.

He was a 1970 graduate from Evanston Township High School, Illinois.

He had worked as a self-employed plumber. However, he may be best remembered as a janitor for the Urban League or a mover for Prince of Peace Center.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing Bingo, talking with his friends solving the world’s problems, and spending time with his family. He was a gentle soul who will be missed.

Mourning his loss are: children, Latricia Freeman, Deron Coleman, both of Evanston, Illinois, Shasta Barfield, of Bollingbrook, Illinois, and Khella Barfield, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Dante’ Printis, Shila Gray, Hannah Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Shaquille Smith, Kiara Coleman, Derrion Coleman, Jomel Moore, Kobe Weeks, and Terence Hopson, Jr.; brother, Timothy Barfield, Evanston; and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Woods; and siblings, John Carl Barfield, Jr. and Delores Barfield.

A memorial gathering for Mr. Barfield will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Sharon Fire Hall, 469 Thornton Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

