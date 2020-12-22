Brenda E. Porterfield, Sharon , PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda E. Porterfield, 55, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born on October 2, 1965, daughter of William and Pearl (Shaffer) Porterfield.

Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her home was always open to anyone who needed a hot meal or place to go for the holidays. In her spare time, she enjoyed motorcycle rides and spending time in the mountains. Brenda was known for being a people person, she made everyone feel welcomed.

Besides her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Barbie Porterfield.

She is survived by her partner, Brett Diefenderfer; sons, Justin (Donna Swogger) Porterfield and Jeremy (Leah) Lopeno; daughter, Tara Porterfield; grandchildren, Jeremy Lopeno, Jaden Scott, J’Von Jackson, Addyson Porterfield, Ariel Porterfield and Elah Lopeno and siblings, Kenny Kane, Albert Kane, Billy Kane and Teresa Dickson.

No services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Arrangements were presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.