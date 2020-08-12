Bonnie Mikulin-Walsh, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Mikulin-Walsh, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away at 1:56 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, while a patient in the West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a sudden illness. She was 74.

Bonnie was born on August 28, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to George and Dorothy (Harnadek) Estock.

She graduated from Hickory High School in 1963 and had attended the Shenango Valley Business School.

She worked as an Optical Technician for the Vision Center of Walmart, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hubbard, Ohio.

Her favorite hobby was making cookies with her lady friends for their Christmas Cookie Club. In addition, she liked arts and crafts as well as cheering for the Cleveland Indians.

Bonnie is survived by: her husband, Frank W. Walsh, whom she married May 1, 2009; her children, Sheila Marczak and her husband Dan, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Paula McCallister and her husband Brian, of Jersey City, New Jersey, Seth Mikulin and his wife Becca, of Hermitage, and Frank’s daughter, Nicole; her grandchildren, Emma Davis and her husband Nate, Tyler, Madison and Mason Marczak; her siblings, Paul Estock and his wife Patti and Marita Dye and her husband Terry, all of Hermitage and her nieces and nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen “Poncho” Mikulin; & daughter, Mary Christine.

A private Memorial Mass to honor Bonnie will be held.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Blvd, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

