Beverly J. (Barker) Mansell, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Mansell, passed from this life while in her sleep on Thursday, September 24, 2020, following an extended illness. She was 77.

Beverly was born on March 26, 1943 in Battle Creek, Michigan, a daughter to Willis and Ruth (Burrell) Barker.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1961. Bev had worked as a secretary for the Southington Local Schools, as well as a transportation supervisor for Chalker High School, for a combined 27 years of service before she officially retired.

She was very active with Southington Schools and participated annually in the Susan G. Komen Foundation walks. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, tending to her flower beds, spoiling her grandkids, camping and going on joy rides.

Survivors include her fiancé of 22 years, Ron Pauli; her children, Kurt D. Mansell (RoseAnn) of Mendon, Utah, Deborah L. Eveslage (Jim) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kimberly S. Bombeck (Scott C.) of Brookfield, Ohio and Amy M. Ray (Ted) of Howland Township, Ohio; her grandchildren, Christopher, Samantha, Hilary, Olivia, Donavan, Jenna and Savannah; her sister, Betty L. Priest (George) of Silverwood, Michigan and Ron’s family, daughters, Shannon and Teresa Pauli; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Craig A. Mansell and sister, Patricia A. Baldwin.

In accordance to Bev’s wishes, private services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Shadyside Cemetery, Auburn Township, Ohio.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

