Beverly Ann Leon, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Leon, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away quietly in her sleep on Monday, November 16, 2020, while a patient at O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following an extended illness. She was 78.

Beverly was born on June 22, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Joseph S. and Frances (Svarney) Kovack.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1960, where she was a member of the marching band as well as a majorette. A few weeks later, on June 25, she married a gentleman by the name of Robert “Bob” Leon. Together they held hands for next 58 years, until his passing on December 13, 2018.

She had worked as an administrative assistant for Banner Health Service, while in Phoenix, before she retired in 2012.

She was member of the former St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, however, later in life she loved being a foster parent.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby Leon (Jeanette) of Brookfield, Ohio and Anthony Joseph Leon of Black Canyon City, Arizona; grandchildren, RJ, Taylor and Alyssa; foster children, Raelene and Rachel and siblings, Joseph S. Kovack (Patricia) of Florida, Sandra O’Brien (John) of Masury, Geraldine Hayhurst of Willoughby, Ohio, Cynthia Kovack of Arizona, Christina Gish of Willoughby, Ohio, Emily Stewart (Jeff) of Butler, Pennsylvania and Frances “Frannie” (Bud) Nier of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband and an infant daughter.

A memorial gathering to honor Beverly will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. The family would like to encourage everyone attending to please wear a face covering.

Her family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Brookfield Band Boosters c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

