HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Louise Bender of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 27, 2023, while at home following a period of declining health. She was 61.

Betty was born April 4, 1962, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Elmer Jennings Starkey, Sr. and Bernice (Vancour) Starkey.

She had worked as a housekeeper, cleaning various businesses in the valley before retiring.

She was a member of the American Legion and VFW, both in Farrell.

In her spare time, Betty enjoyed socializing and being with her family. She will truly be missed.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Bender; her daughter, Amy Thompson and her husband, Shawn; son, James Fast and his wife, Kendra, all of Sharon; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Starkey of Sharon, Elmer Jennings Starkey, Jr. of Hermitage, Mary Mitrovich and her husband, Bruce, of Masury, Ohio, Cindy Iliff and her husband, Richard, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and John Starkey of Masury; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Clara Dorogy, Laura Starkey and Jim Starkey.

A memorial gathering will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.