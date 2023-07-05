MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Felicetty, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed into the loving arms of her beloved husband on Friday, June 29, 2023, while at home and surrounded by her family following an extended illness. She was 91.

Betty Lou was born at home in Masury on February 23, 1932, a daughter to Oscar and Della (Dignall) Swogger.

On February 24, 1951, she married the love of her life, Richard “Rich” M. Felicetty, Sr. Together they started a family and born to this union were six children, Patty, Bettie Lou, Renea, Diana, Sharon and Richie. She was a proud homemaker for her family.

Mrs. Felicetty was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her flower beds and cleaning her house, as she was very particular. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her survivors include: children, Patty A. Darke of Masury, Betty Lou Marsh (Scott) of Austintown, Ohio, Renea A. Suit (William) of Brookfield, Ohio and Diana L. Hook (Dennis) of Orangeville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Oscar “Junior” Swogger (Judie) of Brookfield, Buster “Bus” Swogger (Mary) of Austin, Texas, Gary “Butch” Swogger (Beverly) of Medina, Ohio, Carl “Frannie” Swogger (Ada) of Masury, Rick Swogger (Bonnie) of Masury and Jeffrey Swogger (Andrea) of Vienna, Ohio; sisters, Bessie “Sis” Horvath (Richard “Wimp”) of Girard, Ohio, Shirley Wittenauer of Vienna, Karen Boyer (John) of Hartford, Ohio, Carol “Sue” Mathey of Henderson, Nevada, Georgieanna Shindeldecker (John “Spanky”) of Masury and Della “Dolly” DeVito (Steve) of Brookfield and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rich, who passed on May 31, 2012; daughter, Sharon Susak; son, Richard “Richie” M. Felicetty, Jr.; brothers, Arthur, George and Howard “Howdy” Swogger and sisters, Alice “Tony” Schell, Nancy Benak and Gail Longwell.

A time of gathering in her honor will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, July 6.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wisdom Center, 1665 Shannon Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

