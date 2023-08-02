SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Winston, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Ms. Betty Jean was born June 26, 1987, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Wayne W. and Patricia M. (Fisher) Winston.

She graduated in 2005 from Keystone Charter School, Greenville.

She had worked as a health aide with Alliance for Behavioral and Developmental Disabilities, LTD, Hermitage.

Betty enjoyed her time spent with the Southwest Garden Drill Team where she was known as “Butterfly Betty.” She was a beautiful woman who had a gentle spirit. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Survivors include her precious daughter, Germani Unique Winston; siblings, Camille Smith, Waynetta Austin, Tanya Winston, Tina Winston (Gerald Greene, fiancé) and Jordan (Kylie) Winston; Godmothers, Betty Winston and Una West-Riley; best friends, Davonna Odem and Candace Smith; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents and grandmother, Jessie Mary Bugg, preceded her in death.

A memorial home going service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Redeemed Sanctuary Church, located at 120 Elm Street, Sharon.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the family c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

