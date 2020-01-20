Betty Jean (Baskwell) Alter, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Alter, a longtime resident of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 18, 2020 while a patient at O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 92.

Betty was born December 7, 1927, at home in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Samuel & Leah (Edwards) Baskwell.

Following her graduation from Sharon High School in 1945, she worked for Westinghouse Electric.

She married the great love of her life, Charles “Chic” Alter, on September 7, 1946. Together they started a family and ran the family business, H.A. Alter and Son Painting, which was founded by her father-in-law, Harold Alter. They raised four children, Charles Bruce, Robert Gordon, Barbara Susan and Thomas Edward. In her later years, Betty was the primary caregiver and companion of her grandson, Christopher.

Betty was a member of Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, had belonged to several bridge clubs in the area, as well as a dance club. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, having played on several area leagues, being an avid reader, sometimes reading up to three books a week and collecting all things butterfly related. In addition, she loved traveling with her girlfriends.

She is survived by three of her children, Robert Alter, of Florida, Susan (Peter) Sirianni, Florida and Thomas (Stephanie) Alter, of Ohio; her grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Alter, Mark Alter, Lisa (Mark) Stamford, Jen Alter, Julie (Joshua) Sanchez, Peter (Sarah) Sirianni, Kristi (Christopher) Gill, Christopher Alter and Shawn (Olga) Alter; her 11 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Colleen Alter, of Brookfield; her several nieces and nephews; her lifelong friend, Elaine Palisin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chic, who passed on March 29, 1978; by her son, Charles Bruce Alter; by her siblings, Stanley and Gordon Baskwell and Marvella Rinas.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours will be held. A memorial service to honor Mrs. Alter will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by Betty, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the friends of the Brookfield Library, 7032 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403.

