FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bettie Y. Jefferson, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, received her eternal reward on Monday, December 5, 2022, while at home and under hospice care, following an extended illness. She was 76.

Bettie was born December 3, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Nelson & Delores (Douthit) Brown.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1964 and furthered her education at Penn State University Shenango Campus where she obtained an associate’s degree in business.

Bettie worked in several different vocations throughout her lifetime. She may be best remembered at Zion’s Daily Bread, Holiday Inn in West Middlesex, Mercer County Housing Authority, or Packard Electric, to name a few. However, her most important job was being a homemaker for her family.

She was a member of the Temple of Praise Church of God in Christ, Farrell.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, going to Mountaineer, decorating her home, and hosting her family for dinner with her signature dish, lasagna. She had a giving heart and an endless supply of love for her family.

Survivors include: her sons, James Campbell, of Farrell, and Christopher Brown, of Panama Beach, Florida; her grandchildren, James III, Chelsea, JR, Lexie, Ben, Blair Gladys, and Josephine; her siblings, Joyce Hughley, of Warren, Ohio, Delores Mathews, of Campbell, Ohio, Margaret Walker (Glenn), Cheryl Brockman (Richard Stoutmire), both of Sharon, and James Brown, of Hubbard, Ohio; her extended family; and her fur-pup, Aaliyah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Jefferson, whom she married April 28, 1996, he died December 12, 2020; daughter, Sonya Booth; and siblings, Nelson Brown, Helen Brown and Bobby Brown.

A Home Going Service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403, where family & friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

