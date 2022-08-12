BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettie Sue Christman, of Brookfield, Ohio, was welcomed into the loving arms of her beloved Robert, as she went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, while a patient at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. She was 78.

Bettie Sue was born in Canton, Ohio, on December 11, 1943, a daughter to John H. and Betty J. (Grimes) Weaver.

On September 17, 1966, she exchanged vows with the love of her life, Robert Lee Christman. They held hands for the next 47 years until his passing on July 22, 2014.

“Sue” as she was affectionately known, worked as a beautician for the former Fink’s Beauty Shop, Warren, Ohio.

She was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Charlie’s Angels Sunday School Class. She was also a former Girl Scout Leader.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cheering for the Cleveland Browns and Indians. She loved spending time with her family, especially great-grandchildren, however, and most notably, Sue could best be described as a social butterfly. She always made you feel loved whenever and wherever she would see you. She will truly be missed.

Survivors include her sister, Barbara J. Herenick of Struthers, Ohio; her grandchildren, Heather (Dustin) Livesay, Bobby Wood, Ryan (Megan) Wood and Heidi Wood; her great-grandchildren, Ava, Amelia, Drake, Regan, Nola, Samuel, Cheyenne and Jacob and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant son, Timothy Michael Christman and brothers, William and Robert Lee Weaver.

A time of gathering in honor of Sue will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic green at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

She will be laid to rest in the Lordstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 61 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite E, Akron, OH 44333.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

