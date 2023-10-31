BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Johnson, of Brookfield, Ohio, went to live with the Lord on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 23, 1945, the fourth of eight children to Raymond and Anna Louise (Heckathorn) Hettrick.

She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1964.

After moving to California, she returned home when her mother passed away in the early summer of 1966. She met a handsome lad by the name of Dennis Johnson, just four months before he entered the U.S. Army. After serving his country in Vietnam, he returned home and they were wed on March 8, 1969. They had two children, Dennis, Jr. and Christy.

She was of the Christian faith. During her life, she taught a Bible study and youth group.

In 1998, Betty won the Salmon P. Chase award from the Ohio Genealogical Society for the book she published on the Anderson Funeral Home of Hubbard, Ohio. The Chase is one of the top awards given out each year.

Throughout their 54 years of marriage, they introduced their children to the great outdoors and camping. She spent 20 summers going to Clear Creek State Park in Pennsylvania until her health diminished, therefore she and her husband could no longer go, however, her children and grandchildren still continue to visit today.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Dennis (Amanda) Johnson of Hubbard and Christy Johnson of Brookfield; grandchildren, Gabriella Johnson of Columbus, Ohio and Nicholas Zelinsky of Brookfield; siblings, Lavern Hettrick of Hubbard, William Hettrick of Florida, Norman Hettrick of Hubbard and Robert Hettrick of Colorado; brother-in-law, Robert Gibson and sister-in-law, Linda Hettrick, both of Hubbard.

Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Joan Gibson, Nancy Hettrick and Edward Hettrick.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

