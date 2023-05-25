FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadette “Bernie” Elizabeth Gardlock, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Saturday, May 20, 2023, while a patient at Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following a sudden illness. She was 53.

Bernadette was born August 22, 1969, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Richard Thomas & Judith Ann (Henry) Gardlock.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1987 and was a proud homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and babysitting. She is best remembered as a comedian who made everyone laugh. She loved road tripping, traveling, and playing games on her phone. Furthermore, Bernie was an avid soap opera fan. However, spending time with family is what warmed her heart the most. She adored her family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include: her sisters, Vickie Gardlock, Teresa Gardlock, Sandra Thomas, Sherry Gardlock (Charles McSwain), and Mary Gardlock (Anthony Harrison); many nieces and nephews; as well as great ones too.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time of gathering for Bernie will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 11:30-12:30 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. Her celebration continues with a Prayer Service at 12:30 p.m., also in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

