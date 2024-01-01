FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin “Skate” Esposito, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. He was 71.

Benjamin was born January 17, 1952, in Farrell, a son of Benny and Mary S. (Rodgers) Esposito.

He was a 1969 graduate from Farrell High School.

He worked as a machinist for EDAC, Inc., Cortland, Ohio, before retiring. In addition, he maintained the Lions Club in Farrell.

In his spare time, Skate enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, archery and playing bocce. He was also known as “Ben Gyver” fix-it, as he could repair anything.

Survivors include his wife, Karen (Christy) Esposito; sons, Shawn Esposito and Donald (Becky) Letcher; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Angela Coup; as well as his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Allshouse and stepson, Howard Letcher.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

