VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beckey L. Joseph, of Vienna, Ohio, peacefully passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, while at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was 72.

Beckey was born May 24, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to George H. and Alda R. (Hilbig) Gibson.

She graduated from Mathews High School in 1968 and furthered her education by obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in 1973. She continued her educational pursuits by achieving a Master’s in Education in 1988, also from YSU.

Her working career spanned 31 loyal years at her alma mater, YSU. She began in the Human Performance and Exercise Science Department and culminated in the Events Management Department, where she retired in 2004.

She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Vienna United Methodist Church since 1956.

In addition, Beckey was a member of the Public Employee Retirees Inc., Ohio Public Employees Retirees System, YSU Retirees Association and YSU Woman Retirees.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting. She was also in the Adeline’s Women’s Barbershop Competitive Chorus for several years and sang in the church choir, however, spending time with her family and friends gave her the most joy.

Survivors include her husband, Gary J. Joseph, whom she married July 11, 2009; stepdaughter, Shannon L. (John) Gray; stepgrandchildren, Samantha J. (Ben) Baldwin and John J. Gray; nieces and nephews, Chris (Wendy) Gibson, Doug (Crystal) Gibson and Erica Gibson; great-nieces and nephews, Isabelle, Chandler, Jonathan, Abby and Maddy; as well as her close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George R. Gibson.

A time of gathering in Beckey’s honor will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., both in her church, Vienna United Methodist Church, 4265 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Her celebration continues with a service beginning at 12:00 p.m., also in the church.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Music Department of the Vienna United Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

