MAURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Fields, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 84.

Barbara was born in Madison, Pennsylvania, on April 19, 1938, a daughter to Glenn & Alice (Errett) Fields.

A 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Barbara furthered her education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Arts from Heidelberg College in 1961. She continued her educational pursuits by receiving a master’s degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University in 1978.

She began working for the Social Security Office while living in Toledo and retired at the age of 53, as a policy writer, for the State of Michigan, at the Lansing Office. Following her retirement, she relocated to The Villages in Florida.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading. She also loved being a part of “WIN”, Wondering Individuals Network, who traveled and explored our beautiful country.

Survivors include, her brother, Gary W. (Sandy) Fields, of Warren, Ohio; her nieces, Kari Duda (wife of the late Timothy Duda), of Masury and Pamela (Michael) Bachand, of Gresham, Oregon; her great-nieces & nephew, Shannon Eckert (Dan) Waybright, Sarah Wilkerson, Shane Wilkerson and Melanie Roberts; her great-great-nephews, Trenton & Tyson Waybright and her longtime friend, Michelle Schwan, who called her “Aunt Barb”.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue, NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

