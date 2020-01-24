Barbara C. Bradley, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara C. Bradley, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, while a patient in the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 87.

Barbara was born on St. Paddy’s Day, March 17, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, a daughter of Samuel William and Hokey (Lane) Daniels.

She was a proud homemaker for her family and was of the Methodist Faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending to her house plants, interior decorating, & sewing.

Her survivors include: husband, William “Bill” W. Bradley, whom she married on St. Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1980; sons, Michael Lowrie, Youngstown, Ohio and Allen Lowrie, Redbank, New Jersey; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Daniels (Debbie), Havelock, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her six brothers and three sisters.

A time of gathering to honor Barbara will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 PM.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Bradley was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135